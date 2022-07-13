Delhi Riots: HC Allows Impleadment of Politicians for Alleged Hate Speeches

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 13 July, allowed pleas that sought for the prosecution of several political leaders for their alleged hate speeches during the 2020 Delhi riots.

The pleas which also sought for registration of FIRs against the leaders were filed by two petitioners – Shaikh Mujtaba and Lawyers Voice.

While hearing the case, the division bench of justices comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma said that any of the newly added respondents may respond to the impleadment pleas before the next date of hearing which is 2 August, reported LiveLaw.