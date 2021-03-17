Delhi Riots Bail: Another Story of No Evidence, Police Inaction

On 16 March, the Delhi High Court granted bail to four people – Arshad Qayyum, Gulfam, Irshad Ahmad, and Liyakat Ali – in the FIR pertaining to the Delhi riots.

While granting relief to the four accused, a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kait relied upon the grounds that seem to appear in multiple bail orders in the Delhi riots cases – no incriminating/CCTV evidence linking the accused to the incident, and unusual police inaction.