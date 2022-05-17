‘How Will Civilised Society Survive?’: Delhi HC Slams Encroachments on Roads

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 May, expressed concerns regarding the raising of religious structures in the city in the middle of roads without permission from authorities.

"How will a civilised society survive like this, if we have things coming up in the middle of the road? You have to send a message, loud and clear, that this will not be tolerated," the bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, told the state government, as per LiveLaw.