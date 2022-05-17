‘How Will Civilised Society Survive?’: Delhi HC Slams Encroachments on Roads

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: IANS)
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 May, expressed concerns regarding the raising of religious structures in the city in the middle of roads without permission from authorities.
"How will a civilised society survive like this, if we have things coming up in the middle of the road? You have to send a message, loud and clear, that this will not be tolerated," the bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, told the state government, as per LiveLaw.
The Delhi government, represented by lawyer Gautam Narayan, said in its response that the matter regarding demolition of alleged illegal structures was pending before the Supreme Court.
The court also said that photographs annexed along with the petition displayed a "shocking" state of affairs. However, it gave the respondent time to produce relevant documents for the record.
"We are at a loss to understand as to how the state can be a mute bystander and allow such illegalities to occur," the court said, as per LiveLaw.
The bench also sought a status report regarding appropriate action taken with regard to the matter.
The next hearing of the case was slated for 16 November.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
