AAP Threatens to Demolish Delhi BJP Chief's 'Illegal' Construction on Saturday

AAP spokesman Durgesh Pathak.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 13 May, threatened to bulldoze the residence and office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday, claiming that it was "unauthorised".
"The AAP will bulldoze the unauthorised construction at Adesh Gupta’s residence and office itself if the MCD fails to act against it by 11 am tomorrow. It has been weeks since the illegal construction at BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office was exposed, but the MCD refuses to take any action on it," AAP spokesman Durgesh Pathak said.
He also alleged that BJP leader Adesh Gupta had "shamelessly" encroached on land belonging to a school to construct an office for himself.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the MCD’s mayor and commissioner demanding immediate bulldozer action on Adesh Gupta’s residence and office," the AAP spokesman added.
However, despite the complaint, no action was taken against Gupta, Pathak claimed.
The AAP spokesman further said that the BJP was "wreaking havoc across Delhi and threatening innocent residents".
He also said that the homes of poor people were being torn down, including in clusters and slums, as well as properties with only a minor expansion of a window. "The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in ransacking the entire capital."
He further said that not a single councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had faced a demolition notice.
"BJP leaders, councillors, and MCD officers have collectively enabled all kinds of unauthorised construction throughout Delhi over the past 15 years. Despite this, no BJP leader or MCD officer - the main culprits behind all the illegal construction that has taken place - has faced any action," the AAP spokesman claimed.
