Delhi HC Directs Filing of PIL Over Two Manual Scavengers' Deaths in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 12 September, took suo motu cognizance of the death of two persons from inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer, while one of them was cleaning a drain in the national capital's Mundka on Friday, 9 September.

The court directed that a public interest litigation be registered over the deaths of the two men.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, and Delhi Jal Board, reported LiveLaw.