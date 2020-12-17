Delhi HC Directs Police Protection to UP Interfaith Couple

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 16 December, has directed police protection to an interfaith couple who have fled Uttar Pradesh fearing persecution under the recently passed Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The couple claimed that they were forced to leave their home after alleged reports of harassment on interfaith couples, days after the ‘Love Jihad’ laws were passed by the Yogi government.

Advocate Vrinda Grover represented the couple and said they were turned away by the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department which “jeopardises the right to life, liberty and privacy,” reported Hindustan Times.