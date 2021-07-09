Delhi HC Denies Habeas Corpus Plea of UAPA Accused Gulfisha Fatima

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 9 July, dismissed a habeas corpus plea of 28-year-old Gulfisha Fatima, a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused in the investigation for the northeast Delhi riots.

The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh stated that Fatima’s detention cannot be termed illegal and that the “petition is completely misplaced and not maintainable”, reported LiveLaw India.

“It is well settled that writ of habeas corpus would not lie in respect of person who is in judicial custody,” said the Bench.

Fatima was arrested for her involvement in the Jaffrabad and Seelampur protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on 11 April 2020.