MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Defamation Case Verdict on 17 Feb

The verdict in the defamation case brought on against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister MJ Akbar will be announced on 17 February, the Delhi Court which was to pronounce the decision said on Wednesday, 10 February.



Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey said he needed more time to prepare the judgment, as he had received the written submissions for the case late. When reserving the verdict on 1 February, he had given both parties till 5 February to provide their final written submissions.

Court documents show that Ramani’s lawyers submitted their written arguments on 3 February, while Akbar’s lawyers submitted theirs on 6 February, one day past the deadline – and on the weekend.