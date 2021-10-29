Delhi Court Issues Summons to Arnab Goswami, Republic Media in Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Thursday, 28 October, issued summons to Republic Media and its chief Arnab Goswami, in connection with a defamation suit filed over a news report carried by the organisation.
The Popular Front of India, an Islamic organisation, has accused The Republic of making "false and frivolous accusations" against the group in a news article on a case of violence in Assam, as per a Bar and Bench report.
The report in question, which is titled "Darrang Firing: 2 Arrested With PFI Links, Accused Of 'mobilizing Crowds' For Protest," reads:
The PFI has said in the court that neither of arrested men were connected with the organisation in any manner, and has alleged that the claims of the news report were baseless and unverified.
"In the said news article/ telecast, the defendants have made false and frivolous accusations against the plaintiff with the intent to provoke people and to cause prejudice to the name, image and goodwill of the plaintiff," the PFI has submitted in the court, as per Bar and Bench.
The PFI also observed that it had sent a legal notice to the media outlet in relation with the matter in September, but had received a "false and evasive reply."
The case will next be considered in the court on 3 January.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
