Delhi Court Dismisses Plea Claiming Ownership of Qutub Minar's Premises

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday, 20 September, dismissed a plea claiming to be the owner of the property of the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi, reported Bar and Bench.

A man identified as Kunwar Mahendra Dhwaj Prasad Singh had filed an Intervention Application (IA) claiming ownership of all land between Ganga and Yamuna from Agra to Gurugram.

“This application has been dismissed," Judge Dinesh Kumar told the counsel via a virtual hearing.

Singh was quoted as saying, "In 1947, I was 3 years old. I was a minor. After the government was formed in 1947, it encroached on the area without considering my right."