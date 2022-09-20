Delhi Court Dismisses Plea Claiming Ownership of Qutub Minar's Premises

Qutub Minar.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday, 20 September, dismissed a plea claiming to be the owner of the property of the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi, reported Bar and Bench.
A man identified as Kunwar Mahendra Dhwaj Prasad Singh had filed an Intervention Application (IA) claiming ownership of all land between Ganga and Yamuna from Agra to Gurugram.
“This application has been dismissed," Judge Dinesh Kumar told the counsel via a virtual hearing.
Singh was quoted as saying, "In 1947, I was 3 years old. I was a minor. After the government was formed in 1947, it encroached on the area without considering my right."
Further, the court noted that the matter before it did not pertain to the ownership of the property.
The court was examining an appeal which seeks to 'restore' worshipping rights for Hindus and Jains inside the alleged temples in the Qutub Minar complex.
The submissions on the main suit will be heard on 19 October.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
