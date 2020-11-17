Defamatory Comments Against SC & Andhra HC: CBI Books 16 people

The Andhra Pradesh HC had directed the CBI to probe the case and submit a sealed report within eight weeks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked 16 individuals on Monday, 16 November, for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media against the judges of the Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court, reported PTI.

The bench comprising justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi had passed the order to investigate the allegations of defamation against the judiciary and have directed the CBI to submit a sealed report within eight weeks, reported PTI. The next hearing for the case has been scheduled on 14 December. According to PTI, the case was earlier probed by Andhra Pradesh’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CID) before it was handed over to CBI.

The alleged defamation has been carried out by prominent persons in the southern state who were supposedly intentionally targeting the SC and HC judges after court verdicts were passed against the Andhra state government, reported PTI.

“When persons in positions made comments against the judges and the courts, why have cases not been filed? Looking at things, we are left to infer that a war has been declared on the judiciary,” the bench remarked.

Digital Posts Were Made Out Of Ill Will Against the Courts

The registrar general filed a complaint with CID initially upon submitting the names of the accused and the corroborating evidence, however, only nine people were reportedly booked, reported PTI. “Their comments are perilous to democracy and amounted to an attack on the judiciary. If some ordinary person makes any comment against the government, cases are promptly registered against such persons”, the HC remarked, reported PTI. The court believes that the social media posts were intentionally made in ill-will against the apex court and Honourable judges. “The postings were made to bring hatred, contempt, incite disaffection and ill-will against the High Court and Hon’ble judges,” the court had noted.