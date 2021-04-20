COVID-19 Surge puts India’s Criminal Justice System on Ventilator

On April 19, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering him “5 solutions” to systematically tackle the current surge of COVID-19. One of these suggestions was to recognise lawyers who have to travel to courts as frontline workers.

Singh is not the first to raise the demand of extending priority vaccination to the legal fraternity. Just eight days earlier, the Supreme Court of India ordered a stay on proceedings before high courts across the country on extending priority vaccination to the legal fraternity. The apex court had decided to hear the matter itself, but since then, it is pending.

This lack of swift decision-making has come with a cost. Multiple judges across the country have tested positive for the virus. In Delhi, on April 19, a district judge of Saket court, Kovai Venugopal, passed away after fighting the virus for 7 days.