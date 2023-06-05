UP Court Convicts Gangster Mukhtar Ansari For Murder of Congress Leader In 1991

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari was convicted by a Varanasi Court on Monday, 5 June, for the murder of a Congress leader in 1991.

Ansari, who is already serving a 10-year sentence for another kidnapping and murder case, had killed Congress leader Awadhesh Rai, 32 years ago when he was just starting to gain political prominence.

Awadhesh's brother and former Congress MLA Ajay Rai had named Ansari, Bhim Singh and ex MLA Abdul Kalim in the FIR.

The Varanasi court had concluded hearing the case and reserved its order on 19 May.

Ansari, a five-time MLA, is allegedly involved in over 50 different cases including murder, cheating, conspiracy as well as offences under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Several of these cases are in different stages of trial and are registered across Lucknow, Ghazipur, and Mau.

In 2021, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in a significant move on had said that Ansari will not be contesting from the Mau constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, the former UP CM said that the BSP will attempt to not give tickets to any "baahubali or mafia."

She further announced UP BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar as the candidate from Mau instead of Ansari.