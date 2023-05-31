Legal Recap: Allahabad HC on Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Delhi HC on PIL Against DU VC

The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa Member of Parliament (MP) YS Avinash Reddy (petitioner) in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The court observed that there is no direct evidence available against the petitioner to prove his participation in larger conspiracy and the entire case rests upon hearsay evidence.

"The gravity of accusation is not yet clearly brought on record by the CBI so far. The entire case rests upon hear-say evidence and assumptive evidence. No direct evidence is available against the petitioner to prove his participation in larger conspiracy. They tried to rely upon the improved case of the witnesses and the approver," the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.