Legal Recap: Subramanian Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi's Plea, Azam Khan Acquitted

The Deli High Court on Wednesday, 24 May, upheld a Union government order terminating the employment of Gujarat IPS Officer Satish Chandra Verma, who had probed the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.



As per LiveLaw, Verma was dismissed from employment a month prior to his retirement.



While pronouncing its order, a division bench comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that it found no merit in Verma’s petition.