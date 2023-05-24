Texts From SRK? Here's Why Bombay HC Told Sameer Wankhede to Not Publish Them

The Bombay High Court questioned Sameer Wankhede on why he made the purported chats public, while the matter was ‘sub judice’.
What do you do when none-other-than THE Shah Rukh Khan praises your integrity?
(How we imagine the text to you would look.)
Well, for starters, you do not make your chats with the actor public.
At least, if you are a former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, being investigated for a Rs 25 crore extortion case, in connection with, well, the superstar’s son.
Sounds complicated?
Main Hoon Na... Allow me to break it down for you.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.
Cut to 2023 and Sameer Wankhede, former NCB officer, is being investigated in a bribery case filed against him on allegations that he demanded favours from papa SRK after beta Aryan’s arrest.
The CBI, meanwhile, took objection to Wankhede’s chats making their way to the public.
And here’s what the Bombay High Court said…
The Bombay High Court questioned Wankhede on why he made the purported chats public, while the matter was ‘sub judice’ — we will get to what this means in a bit.
Eventually, the vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and MM Sathaye did extend his interim protection, but only on condition that he won’t either publish any WhatsApp chats or give any press statement on the subject matter of the petition/probe.
A breach of this rule may even be considered equivalent to influencing the proceedings in an ongoing case and thus, be considered contempt of court.
And what kind of material/information does this rule apply to?
In conversation with The Quint, Yashaswini Basu, a Bangalore-based lawyer, noted that while there are strict limitations to revealing procedural details in sexual offences, “there aren't any standard guidelines for court reporting for other matters in India yet.”
The apex court, while holding advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty in a contempt of court case, had said:
Thus, even if Wankhede’s claim that he did not leak the chats himself is true, the court can still prospectively bar him from making any comments or leaking any conversation with the press.
Shah
What does this mean for you? It means that even if you are SRK’s biggest Fan, you will still have Zero access to his chats. It also makes sense because even the Baadshah has a right to privacy – just like the rest of us in this Swades.
