Legal Recap: Sisodia To Meet Ailing Wife, Report Suggests Retaining Sedition Law

Legal Recap: Sisodia To Meet Ailing Wife, Report Suggests Keeping Sedition Law
From the Delhi High Court allowing AAP leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife for a few hours tomorrow to the 22nd Law Commission of India, recommending that India's sedition law be retained, here are the top legal highlights from Friday, 2 June:
The Delhi High Court has allowed AAP leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife for a few hours tomorrow.
The former Delhi deputy chief minister has been behind bars since February in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier this week, the High Court had denied bail to Sisodia on the grounds that the allegations against him were serious, he was a powerful leader who could influence witnesses if let out.
The court, which had permitted video calls between Sisodia and his wife earlier, set set certain conditions for the meeting: They could meet between 10am-5pm on Saturday. No gadgets are to be allowed and no interaction with the media will be permitted.
The 22nd Law Commission of India, in a report, has recommended that India's sedition law (under IPC Section 124A) should be retained but with "certain amendments."
The Madras High Court upheld the conviction imposed by the trial court on the 10 dominant caste men accused of killing a 23-year-old Dalit engineering student Gokulraj.
The convicts had killed him because they suspected that he was in a relationship with a woman belonging to their caste.
The bench however, altered the sentence imposed on two of the ten convicts and reduced their life terms to five years imprisonment.
The Delhi High Court granted police protection to a same-sex interfaith couple who feared threats from their family members.
According to the couple, the Hindu woman's family is against the relationship and reportedly tried to forcefully marry her to a boy. The family also levelled conversion allegations against the Muslim woman.
The woman's family took her to Uttar Pradesh against her wishes.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), however, intervened and brought her back.
The High Court has asked the local Station House Officer to give the couple their contacts and respond immediately in case they make a distress call.
The Bombay High Court, meanwhile, deferred hearing the suit filed by gangster Chhota Rajan against makers and producers of the Netflix series 'Scoop' alleging personality rights infringement. Rajan has sought Rs 1 in damages.
The High Court noted that there was no urgency in the case since the series had already been released.
