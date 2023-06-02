Legal Recap: Sisodia To Meet Ailing Wife, Report Suggests Retaining Sedition Law

The Delhi High Court has allowed AAP leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife for a few hours tomorrow.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister has been behind bars since February in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier this week, the High Court had denied bail to Sisodia on the grounds that the allegations against him were serious, he was a powerful leader who could influence witnesses if let out.

The court, which had permitted video calls between Sisodia and his wife earlier, set set certain conditions for the meeting: They could meet between 10am-5pm on Saturday. No gadgets are to be allowed and no interaction with the media will be permitted.