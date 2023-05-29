Legal Recap: Rajasthan HC on Gender Identity, Delhi HC on Rs 2000 Notes Case

In a recent order, the Rajasthan High Court observed that the right to choose one's sex or gender identity is integral to their personality.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, thus, ordered authorities to consider changing the details in the service record of a man who was assigned female at birth.

"The right of a human being to choose his/her sex or gender identity is integral to his or her personality and is one of the most basic aspects of self determination, dignity and freedom," the judge said in the order passed on 25 May, according to Bar and Bench.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench, LiveLaw)