Content of Azaan Does Not Violate Rights of Other Faiths: K’taka HC Disposes PIL

The Karnataka High Court (HC) on Tuesday, 23 August, said that playing the Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental rights of people belonging to other faiths. Hence, the court refused to order mosques to stop playing the Azaan on loudspeakers.

The court, however, directed authorities to implement “noise pollution rules” in connection to loudspeakers and file a compliance report.

A division bench headed by acting Karnataka HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard a public interest litigation (PIL) by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar.