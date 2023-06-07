Confusion Over POCSO Complaint Against WFI Chief? Why the Minor Deserves Better
(Image altered by The Quint)
“A woman will have to put her career, reputation, life, and family peace at risk if she wants to pursue her case, while a man loses nothing,” Advocate Vrinda Grover told The News Minute, as reports of a minor having withdrawn her sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh swirled around the internet.
The reports claimed that the minor had “after alleging sexual harassment and stalking against (the) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president…in two statements, one before the police and another before a magistrate…withdrawn her allegations.”
Simultaneously, however, the minor’s father dubbed such claims “completely fake” and told The Print:
Wading through the contradictory reportage, Grover pointed out to TNM:
“No complainant can simply give a statement contradicting their previous one and take back their complaint or allegations.”
Wrestlers demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh during a protest march in New Delhi.
But, why is that?
So, in case of contradictory statements made before a magistrate, what really happens?
“All (Section) 164 statements carry evidentiary value because they are made to a magistrate and signed by the maker of the statement. But such statements still have to be examined before a criminal trial court for their veracity to be established,” Vrinda Grover told The News Minute.
Meanwhile Yashaswini Basu, in conversation with The Quint, pointed out that while statements made before the police or the magistrate are not considered substantial evidence (ie evidence carrying enough substance and consequence),“ they can however be relied upon in courts during trials and cross examination to either corroborate or contradict a witness.”
And can a fresh statement lead to the FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh being thrown out?
If during the quashing of FIR-related proceedings, post examination of all the available evidence, the court arrives at the conclusion that a case is not prima facie made out, then yes the court may throw the FIR out.
As pointed out by Grover, such reports claiming “withdrawal” of charges lead to mistrust among the protesting women wrestlers. Further, they create an assumption in the mind of the public that “something fishy” is underway.
And even if, by some stretch of imagination they are true: “When every signal has been given that Brij Bhushan will be protected, how can we expect a minor survivor to withstand the pressure it exerts on her and her family?”
Forget men in power, more often than not, even significantly less powerful people get away with such offences.
As pointed out here, the reason for this could range anywhere from fear of stigma, shame, intimidation and blame, to difficulty in filing a police report.
Having said that, the stakes are generally higher when the accused is a high government functionary.
The two FIRs (including the one under POCSO) were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh only after the pleas for them reached the top court. And even then, the Delhi Police had initially told the court that they wanted to probe the complaints first — this despite the fact that, barring specific circumstances, the law makes it mandatory for the police to register an FIR on receiving information about commission of a cognizable offence. (More here).
More recently, on 28 May, while the new ‘temple of democracy’ was being inaugurated in the national capital, the subjects of this democracy were witness to a violent uprooting of the wrestlers’ protest against Singh. An FIR was also registered against the protesting wrestlers under several sections of the IPC as well as Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards new Parliament building.
While the case against Singh is yet to be proven in a court of law (the probe being underway), it is also unfair to expect a child to withstand the surmounting pressure. And if she somehow does, her ordeal deserves better than inconsistent reportage.
“Yes, I have the spirit to fight. I am fighting it, but till when can I keep going? This experience has completely drained me,” the minor’s father was quoted in a Print report, dated 5 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)