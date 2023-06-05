Wrestlers' Protest Poll: 56% Want Brij Bhushan in Jail, 68% Want PM Modi to...

The protest by wrestlers raising the sexual harassment allegations against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, seems to be gaining sympathy among the general public.

According to a poll conducted by CVoter, 66.5 percent of the people surveyed said they believe that the protesting wrestlers are telling the truth. Only 17.3 percent said that they believed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The survey further divides the respondents based on voting preference and it turns out that 54.1 percent NDA voters also believe the wrestlers over Singh, who is a BJP MP.

There is a significant degree of dissatisfaction with the Delhi Police's handling of the sexual harassment probe so far.

40.1 percent respondents said that they are 'completely dissatisfied' with the action taken by the Delhi police so far, while 18.6 percent said they are 'somewhat dissatisfied'.