Condoms Sent To HC Judge In Protest of Her POCSO Rulings

As a mark of protest, a woman from Ahmedabad has sent 150 condoms to Bombay High Court additional judge Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala against her recent controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases under the POCSO Act reported India Today.

Devshri Trivedi, a political analyst said that she had sent condoms to Justice Ganediwala's chamber along with12 different locations including the registry of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and the principal seat in Mumbai.

"I cannot tolerate injustice. A minor girl did not get justice because of a judgment by Justice Ganediwala. I am demanding that she (Justice Ganediwala) be suspended," Trivedi was quoted as saying by India Today.