What Rights Do Journalists Have in India? CPJ Report Answers Key Questions

• Check if there is a warrant to arrest you and search or seizure of any belongings or articles through a raid- this includes access to electronic devices. Consult your lawyer if you are being compelled to disclose any such evidence.

• At the time of arrest, the police must inform you of the legal provisions of the arrest and your right to bail. A warrant is required for non-cognizable offences which are usually bailable, while it is not required for cognizable offences which are non-bailable (refer to Schedule I of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

• If arrested, you can seek bail and inform your friends and family.

• It is your fundamental right to appoint a lawyer of your choice and have him/her present during your interrogation.

• In case you do not have access to a lawyer, you may avail the free legal aid provided by respective Legal Services Authorities at the national, state or district level.

• You have the right to remain silent during an interrogation if you believe that answering a question may incriminate you.

• While making an arrest, the police officer must prepare a “memorandum of arrest” that is countersigned by you and a relative/neighbour of yours.

• Further, the police officer must provide details of your whereabouts to a person nominated by you and record the same.

• Women can only be arrested by male officers during the day; a woman police officer must be present if you are being arrested before sunrise or after sunset.

• You can seek bail in anticipation of your arrest, even if a complaint has not been filed against you.