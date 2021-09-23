SC Likely to Set up Expert Panel to Probe Pegasus Row; to Pass Order Next Week

The Supreme Court is likely to set up a Technical Expert Committee to inquire into the alleged Pegasus snooping row, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 23 September.
(Photo: Altered by Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
According to LiveLaw, CJI NV Ramana said this orally to Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, who is appearing in one of the Pegasus petitions on Thursday.
The Pegasus case was not listed on Thursday and CJI Ramana made the mention to Singh during another matter, reported Bar & Bench.
The apex court said it will pass orders next week on pleas seeking independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter. The CJI said that the SC wanted to pass orders this week.
However, as some members it had in mind for the committee expressed inability to join owing to personal difficulties, the order has been adjourned, the report said.
The SC will finalise the members of the committee soon, CJI Ramana added.
(With inputs from ANI, Bar & Bench and LiveLaw)
Published: 23 Sep 2021,12:12 PM IST