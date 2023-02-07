How Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriages Is Hurting Women, One Family at A Time

26-year-old Sweety Namasudra, a resident of Karimganj district said that she lost her 2-month-old child while running from pillar to post to get her father-in-law released from jail on Friday.

According to her, police came to arrest her husband Ashish Namasudra (33) on Friday but in his absence, they arrested her father-in-law Digendra Namasudra (62).



"My father-in-law is struggling with severe health issues and in the absence of my husband, I rushed to Ratabari police station with documents. After examining the documents, police released him in the late evening," she said.

According to Sweety, her 2-month-old child was with her all the day when she was trying to secure bail for her father-in-law, because there was no one at home who she could have left him with. After returning home she realised that he is suffering from a fever.

"We tried the homemade techniques but he was not responding. We rushed to a local hospital on Friday midnight where the doctors declared him dead," Sweety told The Quint.

In Baksa, 21-year-old Sajida, who has a diploma in Arabic, got married over four years ago to an imam at a local mosque. On Friday night, the police came looking for her husband, but since has been away for Tablighi Jamaat work, they asked to see father-in-law. When they learnt that the father-in-law passed away years ago, they went to her parents' home instead, she says.