No Criminality Found in Zubair's Tweet: Delhi Police to High Court in POCSO Case

The Delhi Police on Thursday, 5 January told the Delhi High Court that they found “no criminality in so far as Zubair is concerned” amid a hearing of the case related to a 2020 tweet posted by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

The fact-checker has not been chargesheeted, added Advocate Nandita Rao, the counsel for the Delhi Police.

What the court said: In response, the court listed the matter to be taken up on 2 March and added, "Before proceeding further, let the chargesheet be placed on record," reported LiveLaw.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani was hearing the matter on Thursday.

What is the case: Zubair was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Delhi Police following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The complaint sent by NCPCR is based on a Tweet shared by Mohammed Zubair on 6 August 2020, in which he was responding to an abusive message from one Twitter user.

Responding to the abusive tweet, Zubair had posted a picture of the user's profile photo, while blurring the picture of a girl included in it.

“Does your cute grand daughter know about your part time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you to change your profile pic,” Zubair had tweeted.