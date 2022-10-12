Centre Stalls Transfer of Judge Who Criticised Delhi Police in 2020 Riots Case

The Central government, on Tuesday, 11 October, while approving three recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium for the appointment of Chief Justices at the Karnataka, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir High Courts, held back on the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar, presently serving as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, to the Madras High Court.

The Collegium made a resolution regarding the transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Dr. S Muralidhar from J&K&L High Court and Orissa High Court as Chief Justices of Rajasthan and Madras High Courts.

Following this, the Department of Justice only notified the transfer of Justice Mithal and other appointments except for the proposal regarding Justice Muralidhar, whose name was a part of the same resolution.