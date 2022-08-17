Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail to 3 Jharkhand MLAs for 3 Months

Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap, and Naman Bixal – these are the names that have caused turmoil in the Congress and sparked speculation of a possible 'operation lotus' in Jharkhand.
(Photo: Altered by Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 17 August, granted interim bail for three months, till November, to the three Jharkhand MLAs who were arrested by West Bengal Police on 30 July with Rs 49 lakh cash and have been in the custody of CID ever since.
The MLAs were expelled by the Congress which claimed that there was an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the government in Jharkhand.
The Congress party is a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the MLAs have been told to visit the investigation officer every week and deposit their passports.
Further, the high court has directed the MLAs to not leave Kolkata and also provide a bond of Rs one lakh each.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police will continue the investigation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)