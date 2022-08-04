Jharkhand Congress MLAs Cash Seizure: WB CID Teams 'Detained' by Delhi Police

West Bengal police personnel detained three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, 30 July, in Howrah district.
(Photo: PTI)
West Bengal CID on Wednesday, 3 August, alleged that two of its teams were restricted by the local police in Guwahati and New Delhi from probing the cash seizure involving three Jharkhand MLAs, reported news agency PTI.
A senior officer from West Bengal CID claimed that their officers were detained by Delhi Police when they were conducting a raid at a property belonging to an accused, a “close associate” of the three arrested MLAs, in the national capital.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
