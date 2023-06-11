The Law on 'Retractions': What Does 'False Claim' Mean for Brij Bhushan?

This is also notwithstanding the fact(s) that:

a) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is an MP from the ruling party (BJP)

b) Important political figures are frequently denied bail owing largely to the clout and the influence they command: "…the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses," Delhi High Court had said while denying bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

c) This is not the only FIR against Singh, and the other (adult) wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by the WFI chief are yet to waver from their complaints

d) Almost the entirety of last week was marked by a series of conflicting reports pertaining to the minor's subsequent statement to the police