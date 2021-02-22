Bombay HC Grants Bail to Varavara Rao on Medical Grounds 

At the end of the six month period, Rao can either surrender or request an extension of the medical bail. The court declined his request to be allowed to travel to his home in Hyderabad, calling this a risk.

Rao was represented by senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. They had argued that he should be released on bail on medical grounds given his neurological condition and health problems, for which there were inadequate facilities in the Taloja Jail hospital. They also contended that he had suffered ‘cruel and inhuman treatment’ over the last year because of the lack of facilities.

The NIA opposed Rao’s release despite his age, arguing that the case against him was serious and under the UAPA, which he and the other Bhima Koregaon accused have been charged with, bail is not to be granted. They had said that the facilities at the government-run JJ Hospital were sufficient for his treatment if it got any worse.

On 18 November 2020, the Bombay High Court had ordered Rao’s transfer to Nanavati Hospital for specialist treatment and an assessment of his health condition. The court then heard detailed arguments on grant of bail to Rao on medical grounds, and reserved its order on 2 February.