Birbhum Violence: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into TMC Leader's Murder

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, 8 April, ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the murder of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

This comes after several petitions were moved in the court on Thursday, 9 April, to order a CBI investigation into the alleged murder of Sheikh.

Nine people were charred to death after violence broke out in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on 21 March in retaliation to the TMC leader's death.

The court had earlier asked the CBI to take over the case regarding massacre in Birbhum.