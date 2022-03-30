'Will Weaken, Interfere With CBI Probe': WB CM Mamata on BJP Report on Birbhum

West Bengal (WB) Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 30 March, said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fact-finding panel's report on the Birbhum massacre would "weaken and interfere" with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

The report, which said that West Bengal was in the grip of the "mafia" led by Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), and law and order had crashed in the state, would be submitted to the saffron party president JP Nadda.

Nine people died after violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district on 21 March, wherein nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.

Banerjee said that the report included the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which "clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP".