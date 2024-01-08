'A Woman Deserves Respect': What Justice BV Nagarathna Said in Bilkis Bano Case

"A woman deserves respect howsoever high or low she may otherwise be considered in society or to whatever faith she may follow or whatever creed she may belong to. Can heinous crimes against women permit remission? These are the issue which arise..." read out Justice BV Nagarathna, quashing the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in August 2022.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Nagarathna on Monday, 8 January, observed that the Gujarat government was "complicit" and "acted in tandem" with the convicts in misleading the court by suppressing the facts.

Soon after the verdict, several users took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to praise Justice Nagarathna – who is likely to go into history books, becoming the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027 – with many referring to the verdict as a "masterclass" on how judges 'must hold states accountable in a democracy'.