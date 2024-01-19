Bilkis Bano Case: 10 Convicts Seek More Time To Surrender, SC Hearing Today

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 January, will hear a batch of applications filed by 10 of the 11 men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case, seeking more time to surrender before jail authorities.

This comes nearly two weeks after the apex court quashed the Gujarat government's remission order allowing the premature release of the eleven convicts. On 8 January, the court had ordered the convicts to report to jail within two weeks time – by 22 January.

Who filed the petition? The petition was filed by: Govindbhai Nai, Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana, Mitesh Chimanlal, Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya, Bipinchand Kanaiyalal, Radheshyam Bhagwan Das, Jaswantbhai Chaturbhai Nai, Shaileshbhai Chimanlal Bhatt, Kesharbhai Khimabhai Vohania, Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya and Rajubhai Babulal Soni.