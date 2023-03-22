Bilkis Bano: Lawyer Mentions Case For 5th Time; 'Will Form Bench,' Says CJI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 March, agreed to form a special bench to hear pleas against the Gujarat government order, which allowed the premature release of the 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case.

The case: The Hindu men were convicted of gang-raping Bano, who was pregnant at the time, and murdering seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter during the 2002 riots following the Sabarmati Express fire in Gujarat's Godhra.

Listing delayed? Last month too, CJI DY Chandrachud had said that he would constitute a special bench to take up the case.

In fact, Bano's lawyer Shobha Gupta has said, according to LiveLaw, that the case has already been mentioned before the top court four times earlier but it is yet to be taken for preliminary hearing:

First mentioned On 30 November last year

Mentioned again on 14 December and was tentatively listed on 2 January this year

On January 20, Gupta again mentioned the case

On 7 February, the CJI agreed to constitute a special bench to hear the pleas

Yes, but: " Matter not listed and no date is being shown despite passing of 41 days since last mentioning," Gupta told the court.