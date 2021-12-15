Krishna Janmabhoomi: How Ayodhya Judgment Protects Mathura Mosque, and Others

As the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state Assembly elections draw near, temple politics have come to the fore once again, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi the latest occasion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stamp its credentials on this front.

In recent days, the party's attempts to rake up temple politics have also focused on Hindu right wing groups' long-standing demand for the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura to be handed over to Hindu groups because of the claim that it is built on the site of the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Lord Krishna.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya set the ball rolling with a tweet on 1 December, saying that with grand temples under construction in Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi), "Mathura ki teyari hai (preparations are on for Mathura)."