Mathura Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Removal of Mosque

The petitioners wanted the 12 October 1968 agreement cancelled and the decree of 20 July 1973 also cancelled. They said the agreement was wrong. The Sri Krishna Janam Bhoomi complex stands on 13.37 acres of land which was purchased in auction in 1815 by Raja Patni Mal of Banaras. Later a Sri Krishna Janam Bhoomi Trust was established on 12 October 1968.

A large crowd had collected at the Mathura district and civil court premises. Security was tightened at the Idgah Mosque and the Sri Krishna Janam Bhoomi complex.

Inspector General Satish Ganesh along with senior police and administrative officials, including Mathura SSP Dr Gaurav Grover and SP Rohit Mishra reached Mathura to oversee the security arrangements. Police pickets were deployed at all entry points to Mathura.

Meanwhile, saffron activists rejoiced and distributed sweets as both Sadhvi Rithambhara and Vijay Bahadur Singh of Mathura were acquitted in the Babri Masjid case on Wednesday. Singh said it was the victory of truth.