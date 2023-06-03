Astrology, a Rape Case & a Saturday Hearing: What Happened at the Supreme Court?

Early last week, a judge of the Allahabad High Court asked the Astrology Department head at the Lucknow University to look into an alleged rape survivor's horoscope and find out if she is a 'mangalik'.

After reports of this incident surfaced, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance (action taken by a court of its own accord, without any request by the parties involved) of the case and decided to hear it beyond its working hours on Saturday, 3 June.

While the apex court stayed the High Court order on Saturday, it remarked:

"But this is totally out of context. The right to privacy is disturbed. We do not want to join facts on what astrology has to do with this."

Why did the Allahabad High Court pass this order? What happened at the Supreme Court? What is the case all about? Here's everything you need to know.