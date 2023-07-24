Twitter Trolls Can Relax, Justice Gavai's 'Congress-Family' Links Don't Matter

In January this year, a judgment authored by Justice Gavai upheld the union government’s demonetisation notification from 2016, stating that it “does not suffer from any flaws in the decision ­making process”.

It further said:

“There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. Court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom.” (emphasis added)

With regard to the petitioners’ case about the hardships that emanated from the sudden demonetisation exercise, the bench went on to quote from a previous judgment which said: “If in this process a few individuals suffer severe hardship that cannot be helped, for individual interests must yield to the larger interests of the community or the country as indeed every noble cause claims its martyr.”

However, as noted by Gautam Bhatia (in his blog): “A martyr is someone who voluntarily suffers death because of their adherence to a faith or a belief.”

“The majority (4:1) now tells us that all these people who died – including infants – sacrificed themselves as martyrs in service of the great religion of demonetisation. They did not die because of State failure and governance failure, no, they sacrificed themselves instead,” Bhatia wrote.

The only dissenting voice on the five-judge-bench, Justice BV Nagarathna, on her part said:

"Demonetisation of all series of currency notes at the instance of the government is far more serious than that of a particular series by the bank. Thus, such an exercise ought to be carried out through a legislation (as opposed to an executive notification, which is what happened).”