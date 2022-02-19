38 Awarded Death Sentence in One Case: Is This Common? What Does the Law Say?

A Gujarat court on Friday, 18 February, awarded the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case. This sentence comes more than 13 years after the blasts swept through Ahmedabad in 2008, killing 56 people.

The death sentence was awarded after the men had been convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and Sections 10 and 16(1)(a)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The remaining 11 convicts were given life imprisonment.

Announcing the death sentence, the court termed the case "rarest of rare".