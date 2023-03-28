'144 Has Been Imposed': This Report Indicates How Often Delhi Uses Sec 144 & Why

“144 has been imposed” is how many Indians have come to label the utilisation of extraordinary powers vested in agents of the State to suspend civil liberties in the interests of maintaining public order.

These are the words that appear at the beginning of 'The Use and Misuse of Section 144 CrPC' – an empirical, analytical report on all the Section 144 orders passed in Delhi in 2021. This report by advocates Vrinda Bhandari, Abhinav Sekhri, Natasha Maheshwari, and Madhav Aggarwal is available for public access here.

Speaking at the official launch of the report, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit expressed alarm at the frequency with which Section 144 orders appear to have been passed. He said: