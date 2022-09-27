Jamia: Section 144 Imposed, NSUI Says Attempt To Stop Teachers' Protests

Students of Jamia will not be allowed to assemble in groups, take out marches, or organise agitations, dharnas, and meetings as the Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the southeast Delhi district from 19 September to 17 November.
On Monday, 26 September, the chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia issued a circular stating that the students of Jamia will not be allowed to assemble in groups, take out marches, or organise agitations, dharnas, and meetings as the Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the southeast Delhi district from 19 September to 17 November.
Jamia, which is located in Okhla, falls under the southeast Delhi district.
The police order was passed on 19 September and will be in place for 60 days in New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar, and Okhla.
The order filed by ACP Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "New Friends Colony, southeast district, New Delhi do hereby make this written order prohibiting carrying of ‘mashaal’ ie torch carrying live flames or live fire candles or live fire in any form…in processions, rallies, functions…in the entire jurisdiction of sub-division New Friends Colony, southeast district."
A senior police officer told The Indian Express that they had received inputs that certain individuals or groups might start violent protests or riots in the area.
However, students question the timing of the circular issued by the administration.
Dibya Jyoti, a National Students Union of India (NSUI) member from Jamia, told The Quint, "We were kept in the dark about the imposition of section 144 all of these days and informed about it very suddenly. We do not think it has any link to the Popular Front of India raids. But there were other protests going on in campus, such as the one by Jamia Teachers Association, which was scheduled for today."
He added, "They can impose section 144 outside the campus, but why are they imposing it inside the campus too?"
The circular by Jamia stated, “The undersigned has been informed by the SHO, Jamia Nagar police station, that section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) with effect from 19 September to 17 November."
The circular came against the backdrop of a nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI). Authorities detained and arrested workers of the PFI in at least six states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on Tuesday, 27 September.
However, Suman Nalwa, the Delhi Police PRO, said, "The section 144 order in Jamia is not related to the action against PFI."
The Jamia Teachers Association had previously intimated the registrar about a protest scheduled for 27 September.
The registrar's notice, also dated 26 September, said, "In view of the above, the vice chancellor, JMI, has directed the undersigned to request all the faculty members not to indulge themselves in any protest/march/dharna pradarshan etc and to remain present in their respective departments/centres to avoid disturbances in peaceful academic atmosphere and smooth functioning of the university."
Vanshaj, a student of the university said, "We feel scared walking in the campus, what is the need of police and paramilitary forces in a university?This is not a jail and there are various other issues we face on a daily basis. This step is perhaps taken to suppress those protests."
He added that students have also been protesting against the hostels being closed for the past few days.
The proctor of the university refused to comment on the matter.
