Manipur Landslide: At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Missing in Noney District

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur.
(Photo: PTI)
A massive landslide in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, 29 June night caused the death of at least seven people, while dozens went missing after the incident, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The officials added that dozens of people are feared to be trapped under debris caused by the landslide, and the rescue operation to find them is ongoing.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide on Thursday. "Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," he tweeted.
CM also visited the accident site to take stock of the landslide situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he has spoken to CM Biren Singh and assured all possible support from the Centre.
"Due to the unfortunate landslide which occurred at Tupul yard railway construction camp, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters," said Haulianlal Guite, Deputy Commissioner of Noney, in an advisory.
He further advised the general public to take their own precautions, stay alert, and evacuate, if possible.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah added that rescue operations are in full swing and a team of NDRF has already reached the spot.
(With inputs from PTI)
