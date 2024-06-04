Lalganj Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

General Elections in Uttar Pradesh holds major significance because the state has the biggest share of seats in Lok Sabha. This year's elections saw the state going to polls across all the seven phases from 19 April to 1 June.



Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on 75 of them, while its NDA partners Apna Dal (Soneylal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got two seats each and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) got the remaining one seat. According to the INDIA alliance parties in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP), has fielded candidates on 62 seats, leaving 17 seats for Congress and one seat for Trinamool Congress.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the two major forces of the state – SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – joined hands against BJP. But they could only win 15 seats (10 BSP and 5 SP). BJP maintained its edge by winning 62 seats and its ally ADAL secured two seats. Congress could win just one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the 'Modi wave' helped BJP win 71 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats, too. SP was left with just five, and Congress won two seats. BSP suffered a major upset as it failed to win even a single seat.