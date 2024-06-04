Kurukshetra Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Kurukshetra was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Kurukshetra are Naveen Jindal (BJP), Dr Sushil Gupta (AAP), and Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD).



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kurukshetra seat was won by BJP candidate Nayab Singh, while Congress candidate Nirmal Singh had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Kurukshetra constituency was won by BJP candidate Raj Kumar Saini and INLD candidate Balbir Singh Saini was the runner-up.

Haryana’s Kurukshetra is witnessing a triangular contest between heavyweights of BJP, AAP (supported by Congress) and Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Out of BJP's 10 candidates in Haryana, at least six are turncoats. One of them being their Kurukshetra candidate Naveen Jindal, the billionaire chairperson of Jindal Steel and Power. Jindal is a two-time MP from the seat (2004 and 2009) and recently jumped ships from Congress to BJP.

Also in the fray from Kurukshetra is INLD General Secretary and son of former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, Abhay Singh Chautala. The elections are crucial for INLD to resurrect itself ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled later this year. Interestingly, this is not the first time Jindal and Chautala are locking horns in Lok Sabha elections. In the 2004 polls, Jindal defeated Chautala by a margin of over 1.3 lakh votes.

The entry of AAP's Sushil Gupta is what makes the contest triangular. President of AAP Haryana and former Rajya Sabha MP Gupta has founded several educational institutions and hospitals across Delhi and Haryana. AAP and Congress are contesting together in Haryana. While Congress is fighting on rest of the nine seats, Kurukshetra has landed in AAP's account.



Assembly seats that fall under Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency include Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (Sc), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (Sc), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri.