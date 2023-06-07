Kolhapur Tense as Hindutva Supporters Take to Street Against Pro-Aurangzeb Posts

Hundreds of men belonging to Hindutva organisations took to the streets of Kolhapur on Wednesday, 7 June, against WhatsApp posts praising Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan despite orders prohibiting group assembly.

The men indulged in sloganeering, held posters with words 'Love Jihad' and 'The Kerala Story' written on them, pelted stones and also damaged a few vehicles. The police had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Police personnel, including Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, were deployed in areas with higher chances of disturbance anticipating Wednesday's protests.