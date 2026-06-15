'Khan Sir' Row: Bihar's Coaching Centre Rivalry is Now a Muslim vs Yadav Fight

The Kadamkuan police arrested three people in connection with the incident, including Roshan Anand. Gunshots were also fired during the commotion. Although the police initially stated that no evidence of firing was found, an investigation was launched after a video of the gunfire went viral.

The investigation led to the identification of two of Khan Sir's personal security guards, whom the police arrested and interrogated.

During questioning, the guards admitted to the police that they had fired shots into the air at Khan Sir's behest. Based on this statement, the police registered a complaint against Khan Sir as well. However, he has not been arrested so far. In fact, the court has stayed his arrest.

Meanwhile, Roshan Anand's bail plea was rejected. A teacher from Gyan Bindu alleged that while Roshan Anand was arrested soon after the FIR was filed, Khan Sir has not been arrested yet.

The SHO of the Kadamkuan police station told The Quint: