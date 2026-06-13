'Desperate to Recover...': Why Kashmir’s Anti-Drug Campaign is Failing its Youth

(This article contains descriptions of substance use and addiction. Reader discretion is advised.)

Zahir Majeed* (name changed) was 12 when the killing of militant leader Burhan Wani in 2016 sparked a massive civil uprising in Kashmir, leading to lockdowns and curfews.

Like hundreds of teenage boys at that time, Zahir vented what he called his “frustrations with the government” by pelting stones at police vehicles near his home in Soura, a suburban neighbourhood on the outskirts of Srinagar.

During one of those tumultuous days, Zahir met two other protesters who introduced him to a "medicine that numbed their senses" so much so that the batons of the Jammu and Kashmir Police "had no effect on them.”