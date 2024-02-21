'Dilli Chalo' Protests: 21-Year-Old Farmer Dies of Head Injury at Shambhu Border

A resident of Bathinda's Baloh village, Shubhkaran allegedly suffered a head injury amid an intense face-off between the Haryana Police and the protesting farmers on Wednesday.

Vice President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Malwa) Gurwinder Singh Baloh confirmed the incident. "Shubhkaran Singh, who was a resident of my village Baloh has died at the Shambhu Border after he was injured in firing by the Police. We are with his family in this moment of grief," he said.

Earlier, a 79-year-old farmer had died of heart attack at the Shambhu Border on 16 February. Deaths of two police personnel have also been reported during the ongoing protests.